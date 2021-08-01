Opium Market Cap Hits $7.53 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last week, Opium has traded 18.2% higher against the US dollar. Opium has a total market capitalization of $7.53 million and approximately $82.72 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $1.81 or 0.00004502 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002489 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001848 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00046832 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.85 or 0.00104112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.15 or 0.00137193 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,179.31 or 0.99950541 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.87 or 0.00842966 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002559 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Opium Profile

Opium’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network . The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Opium protocol is a universal protocol to create, settle and trade virtually all derivatives and financial instruments in a professional and trustless way. It allows anyone to build custom exchange-traded products on top of the Ethereum blockchain. Once created, they can be traded freely via a network of relayers and will be priced according to supply and demand. The Opium Network is a learning ecosystem that can work with the custom logic of both derivatives and oracles. All created positions are represented by ERC-721o tokens that are specially designed for trading financial instruments and can be combined into portfolios and natively traded in combined orders. At the same time, these tokens are backward compatible with the ERC-721 token standard and can be used in existing ecosystems. “

Opium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

