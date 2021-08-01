Morpheus Labs (MITX) Market Capitalization Achieves $17.46 Million

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Morpheus Labs has a market cap of $17.46 million and approximately $1.39 million worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded 11.3% higher against the dollar. One Morpheus Labs coin can currently be bought for $0.0410 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Morpheus Labs Coin Profile

MITX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 718,999,995 coins and its circulating supply is 425,964,999 coins. Morpheus Labs’ official website is morpheuslabs.io . Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Morpheus Infrastructure Platform is focused on building adaptable blockchain technologies for companies looking into various possible use cases. The Morpheus platform allows you to choose the programing language and blockchain runtimes and provides an interface for users to experiment with blockchain technologies and create applications. Morpheus Infrastructure Token (MITX) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Morpheus Labs Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus Labs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Morpheus Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

