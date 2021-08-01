Analysts Anticipate CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) Will Post Earnings of $0.72 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect CNB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCNE) to report $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for CNB Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.68 and the highest is $0.76. CNB Financial posted earnings per share of $0.70 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CNB Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.81 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.10. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover CNB Financial.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. CNB Financial had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 14.92%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered CNB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

CNB Financial stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,873. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.48 million, a PE ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.04. CNB Financial has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $26.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. CNB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.15%.

In other news, Director Nicholas N. Jr. Scott acquired 4,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24,307.00 per share, for a total transaction of $111,812,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,829,417. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CNB Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in CNB Financial by 49.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CNB Financial by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of CNB Financial by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 2,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CNB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 39.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CNB Financial Company Profile

CNB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for CNB Bank that provides a range of banking products and services for individual, business, governmental, and institutional customers. The company accepts checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; and offers real estate, commercial, industrial, residential, and consumer loans, as well as various other specialized financial services.

