Stakinglab Achieves Market Cap of $976.62 (LABX)

Stakinglab (CURRENCY:LABX) traded down 17.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. During the last seven days, Stakinglab has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar. Stakinglab has a total market capitalization of $976.62 and $12.00 worth of Stakinglab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stakinglab coin can now be purchased for about $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00017396 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00003639 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001581 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000130 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 24% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Stakinglab Profile

Stakinglab (CRYPTO:LABX) is a coin. Stakinglab’s total supply is 4,042,772 coins and its circulating supply is 405,158 coins. Stakinglab’s official Twitter account is @Staking_LAB and its Facebook page is accessible here . Stakinglab’s official website is labcoin.io . The Reddit community for Stakinglab is /r/Stakinglab and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stakinglab was launched with an objective to offer a comprehensive platform to investors and project owners for proof of stake coin, masternode coin, and other relevant services. Their vision is to create a marketplace for all crypto investors to achieve their objective starting from first-hand information about POS/masternode coins, the best coin to staking, ICOs, platform to buy and sell, community building and mind sharing. The platform would serve as a single place to project owners to kick off their crowdsourcing to achieve their project goals. LABX is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Quark algorithm. It will serve as a way of payment for all the services provided by StakingLab platform. “

Buying and Selling Stakinglab

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stakinglab directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stakinglab should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Stakinglab using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

