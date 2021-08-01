Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) Receives $97.64 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $97.64.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Black Knight from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of BKI traded up $0.73 on Friday, hitting $82.81. 534,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,803. Black Knight has a 1 year low of $70.00 and a 1 year high of $97.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $76.92. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $349.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.04 million. Black Knight had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 20.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Black Knight will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, President Joseph M. Nackashi sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.79, for a total value of $1,023,165.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour acquired 13,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $71.77 per share, for a total transaction of $997,603.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 1,787.3% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 17,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Black Knight by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 877,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Black Knight by 142.2% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,145,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the period. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans; Bankruptcy/Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of various workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors; Servicing Digital, a white-labeled mobile solution; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; Claims, an integrated solution which manages default-related claims process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

