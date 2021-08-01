Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Axcella Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AXLA) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.67.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axcella Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Axcella Health in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Axcella Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Axcella Health in a research report on Friday.

Axcella Health stock traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.40. 154,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,470. Axcella Health has a 52-week low of $3.03 and a 52-week high of $6.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a PE ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.80.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.01. Equities research analysts anticipate that Axcella Health will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Axcella Health by 51.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 124,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 42,413 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Axcella Health by 159.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 7,946 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Axcella Health by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 10,287 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Axcella Health by 4.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after buying an additional 9,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Axcella Health by 311.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 22,695 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

