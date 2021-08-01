Lisk One Day Trading Volume Tops $641.03 Million (LSK)

Lisk (CURRENCY:LSK) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $463.42 million and $641.03 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can now be purchased for approximately $3.60 or 0.00008948 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 44.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00039673 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00018658 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000445 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 25.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002271 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

About Lisk

Lisk is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,655,191 coins and its circulating supply is 128,736,863 coins. The official message board for Lisk is blog.lisk.io . The Reddit community for Lisk is /r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lisk’s official website is lisk.io . Lisk’s official Twitter account is @LiskHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program?—?meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure. “

Lisk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

