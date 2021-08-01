Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund (NYSE:EDI) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decline of 27.7% from the June 30th total of 44,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

In other Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund news, EVP David A. Oliver sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.98, for a total transaction of $30,729.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Oliver sold 6,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $56,502.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 36.6% during the first quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 102,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 27,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund by 6.4% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 102,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of EDI stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.51. 24,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,296. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.20.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.83%.

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund Company Profile

Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Stone Harbor Investment Partners LP. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income securities of emerging countries across the globe. Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Total Income Fund was formed on October 25, 2012 and is domiciled in the United States.

