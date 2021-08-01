Short Interest in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Decreases By 27.0%

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,050,000 shares, a decrease of 27.0% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 945,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Ares Management during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Ares Management during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in Ares Management by 174.2% during the first quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 883 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

ARES has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.61. 801,203 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 491,221. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $61.22. Ares Management has a 52-week low of $38.25 and a 52-week high of $71.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 1.03.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. Analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

