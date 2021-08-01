Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 92,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BXMX. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund by 610.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $136,000.

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

