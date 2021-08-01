Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) Short Interest Up 46.3% in July

Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:BXMX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, an increase of 46.3% from the June 30th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.61. 92,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,059. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.42. Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.80 and a 12 month high of $14.81.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen S&P 500 Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Gateway Investment Advisers, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
