Brokerages Expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to Post $0.81 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect FB Financial Co. (NYSE:FBK) to announce earnings of $0.81 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for FB Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.91 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. FB Financial posted earnings per share of $1.46 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 44.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that FB Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FB Financial.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. FB Financial had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 15.97%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist reduced their price objective on FB Financial from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson raised shares of FB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $47.50 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of FB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.00.

In other news, Director James W. Ayers sold 2,500,000 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $102,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,116,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $454,014,318.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of FB Financial by 38.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,159,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,570,000 after buying an additional 320,007 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of FB Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,192,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,870,000 after acquiring an additional 297,623 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of FB Financial by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,084,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,574,000 after acquiring an additional 285,111 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FB Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,130,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $2,553,000. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FBK traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.81. The stock had a trading volume of 137,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26 and a beta of 1.20. FB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.64 and a fifty-two week high of $49.62.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.80%.

FB Financial Company Profile

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Mortgage. It provides demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and municipal and savings accounts; and time deposits and certificates of deposit.

