Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Post $0.49 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Capstar Financial reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.01 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.91%.

CSTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price (up from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of CSTR stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.20. The company had a trading volume of 96,522 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,120. The firm has a market capitalization of $468.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.15. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.11.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In other Capstar Financial news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $48,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 252,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,856,736.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 240,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after buying an additional 95,916 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,444 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new stake in Capstar Financial during the 1st quarter worth $6,206,000. 37.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

