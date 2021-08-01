Qwertycoin (QWC) Trading Up 19.1% This Week

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 1st. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.08 million and approximately $3.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qwertycoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Qwertycoin has traded up 19.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Qwertycoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000043 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 92.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded down 100% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Qwertycoin Profile

Qwertycoin (CRYPTO:QWC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Qwertycoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QWCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qwertycoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qwertycoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.