Short Interest in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) Declines By 28.2%

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:PFD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 28.2% from the June 30th total of 33,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 23,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

PFD stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.76. 17,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,878. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.80. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund has a twelve month low of $15.25 and a twelve month high of $20.88.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.0843 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFD. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $120,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Quaker Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $179,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

