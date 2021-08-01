Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) Short Interest Up 39.2% in July

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 39.2% from the June 30th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEN. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $134,144,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 4th quarter worth $5,189,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $3,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kenon in the 1st quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kenon by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KEN traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.16. 2,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,931. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37. Kenon has a 1-year low of $19.43 and a 1-year high of $36.80.

Kenon (NYSE:KEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th. The utilities provider reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $115.00 million during the quarter. Kenon had a net margin of 162.95% and a return on equity of 51.62%.

Kenon Company Profile

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

