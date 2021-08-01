Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 43,100 shares, an increase of 43.7% from the June 30th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

NBB traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.52. The stock had a trading volume of 46,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,460. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.14.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.1085 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 952,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 66.3% in the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 227,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,146,000 after purchasing an additional 90,810 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Gill Capital Partners LLC now owns 53,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 51,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter.

About Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Read More: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.