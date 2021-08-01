Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) Receives €142.58 Average PT from Analysts

Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is €143.00 ($168.24).

SU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €130.00 ($152.94) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($176.47) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €145.00 ($170.59) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €160.00 ($188.24) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday.

Shares of EPA:SU traded up €2.50 ($2.94) during trading on Friday, hitting €141.30 ($166.24). 1,400,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,000. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1-year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a 1-year high of €76.34 ($89.81). The company’s 50-day moving average is €133.75.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical car charging, electrical protection and control products, emergency lighting, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

