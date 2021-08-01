Analysts Set Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) Target Price at $68.36

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fourteen brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.36.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSLY shares. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Fastly from $105.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fastly from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Fastly in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Fastly from $80.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

Fastly stock traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.07. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,783,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.93. Fastly has a twelve month low of $39.47 and a twelve month high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 11.88 and a current ratio of 11.88. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.06 and a beta of 1.12.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.10). Fastly had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 43.04%. The firm had revenue of $84.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.15 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Fastly will post -1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc bought 520,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $42.58 per share, for a total transaction of $22,141,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of Fastly stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $703,986.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,981,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $291,939,931.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 194,839 shares of company stock worth $9,664,695 in the last 90 days. 24.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastly by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,792,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,186,166 shares during the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its position in Fastly by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,349,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,190 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 134.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 967,157 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Fastly by 129.9% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,686,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,474,000 after purchasing an additional 952,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Fastly in the 4th quarter worth $65,789,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

