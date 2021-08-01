More Coin (MORE) Price Reaches $0.0654

More Coin (CURRENCY:MORE) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One More Coin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0654 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. More Coin has a total market cap of $130,823.57 and approximately $119.00 worth of More Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, More Coin has traded 23.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

More Coin Profile

MORE is a coin. Its launch date was June 26th, 2019. More Coin’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,000,000 coins. The official website for More Coin is www.mre.live . More Coin’s official Twitter account is @getmorecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MORE is an innovation in nightlife, live entertainment, and membership. A membership to MORE will give users preferred access to nightclubs in Los Angeles, New York, Las Vegas, and Orange County. MORE members have access to reciprocal clubs around the country in addition to MORE home clubs. MORE members may also spend cryptocurrency on various club services. “

More Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as More Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade More Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase More Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

