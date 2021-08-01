Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.63.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Shares of CUZ traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $39.72. 1,594,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,039,469. The firm has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Cousins Properties has a 12 month low of $24.17 and a 12 month high of $40.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.17.

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 2.14%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.60%.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.