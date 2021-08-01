Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. (NYSE:PSTH) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, a decline of 33.3% from the June 30th total of 1,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,990,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSTH. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the first quarter worth $30,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Pershing Square Tontine in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Pershing Square Tontine by 48.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Pershing Square Tontine during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pershing Square Tontine stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,905,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,836,967. The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.56. Pershing Square Tontine has a 12 month low of $20.13 and a 12 month high of $34.10.

Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

