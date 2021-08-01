Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,330,000 shares, a decrease of 34.1% from the June 30th total of 9,610,000 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Apple Hospitality REIT has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

In other news, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 17,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $291,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,009,240 shares in the company, valued at $16,652,460. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kristian M. Gathright sold 10,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $169,216.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,026,537 shares in the company, valued at $16,424,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $36,520,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 696.0% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 89,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after buying an additional 78,274 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.3% in the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 152.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 109,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 66,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29,416.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,562,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,898,000 after buying an additional 4,546,862 shares in the last quarter. 71.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Apple Hospitality REIT stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,158,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,289. Apple Hospitality REIT has a fifty-two week low of $8.44 and a fifty-two week high of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.41 and a beta of 1.34.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.24). Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 41.50% and a negative return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

