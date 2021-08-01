Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on RELX shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Friday. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Relx from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Relx in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Relx stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.63. The company had a trading volume of 817,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,713. The company has a market cap of $57.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.52. Relx has a 1 year low of $19.52 and a 1 year high of $29.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be given a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This is a boost from Relx’s previous dividend of $0.17. Relx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.16%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Relx by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,631,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,716,000 after acquiring an additional 629,181 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Relx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,400,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Relx by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,595 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,518,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,880 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Relx by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,443,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,487,000 after acquiring an additional 284,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Relx by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,572,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment provides information and analytics that help institutions and professionals to progress in science and advance healthcare.

