$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.
Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 270,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.
Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile
Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.
