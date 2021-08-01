$3.44 Million in Sales Expected for Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) will announce $3.44 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.60 million and the lowest is $3.27 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $430,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 700%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full-year sales of $12.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.55 million to $12.49 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $22.66 million, with estimates ranging from $22.00 million to $23.32 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $2.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 272.49% and a negative return on equity of 135.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Applied DNA Sciences from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Applied DNA Sciences by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,319 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 4,964 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $535,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $195,000. 7.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ APDN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.38. 270,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,952. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.08. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $13.64.

Applied DNA Sciences Company Profile

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc develops and markets DNA-based technology solutions for use in the nucleic acid-based in vitro diagnostics and preclinical nucleic-acid based drug development and manufacturing markets; and for supply chain security, anti-counterfeiting, and anti-theft technology purposes applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia.

