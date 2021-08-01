Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.
Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.
Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile
Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.
Featured Article: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?
Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.