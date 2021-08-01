Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.240-$2.280 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Corporate Office Properties Trust also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.540-$0.560 EPS.

Corporate Office Properties Trust stock traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 1,140,591 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,413. The company has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.81. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $21.68 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.18). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a return on equity of 5.29% and a net margin of 13.24%. Equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.89%.

In related news, CAO Greg J. Thor sold 1,880 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.17, for a total value of $52,959.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,088.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Kesler sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $237,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,113,515.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,866 shares of company stock valued at $651,348 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

Corporate Office Properties Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases out office properties and data centers. The firm operates through the following segments: Defense/Information Technology Locations, Regional Office, Wholesale Data Center, and Other.

