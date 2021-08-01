The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $128.80.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of SJM traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.11. The company had a trading volume of 1,238,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 685,623. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $107.85 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.34. The stock has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.36 and a beta of 0.34.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.99 dividend. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total transaction of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in The J. M. Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

