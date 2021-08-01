Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $165.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post $165.05 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $165.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $165.10 million. Select Energy Services posted sales of $92.24 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year sales of $661.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $655.00 million to $668.55 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $776.42 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $792.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Select Energy Services.

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $143.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.00 million. Select Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 13.26% and a negative net margin of 24.64%.

WTTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.75 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Select Energy Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.99.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded up $0.17 on Tuesday, hitting $5.95. 378,036 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,392. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.01. Select Energy Services has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. B. Riley Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Select Energy Services by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 8,872 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Select Energy Services in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. 56.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services, Inc, an oilfield services company, provides water management and chemical solutions to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Oilfield Chemicals. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water transfer, flow back and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various on-site rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

