$56.50 Million in Sales Expected for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) This Quarter

Analysts expect OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) to report sales of $56.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for OraSure Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $52.28 million to $58.62 million. OraSure Technologies reported sales of $29.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 93.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OraSure Technologies will report full year sales of $271.67 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $242.00 million to $315.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $287.03 million, with estimates ranging from $246.97 million to $364.13 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for OraSure Technologies.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.07 million. OraSure Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.97% and a negative net margin of 1.92%.

OSUR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their price target on OraSure Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $122,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in OraSure Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.79. The company had a trading volume of 603,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,037,638. OraSure Technologies has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $19.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.02.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions. The company also offers other diagnostic products, such as immunoassays and other in vitro diagnostic tests.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OraSure Technologies (OSUR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.