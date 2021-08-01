Rage Fan (RAGE) Reaches Market Cap of $1.39 Million

Rage Fan (CURRENCY:RAGE) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Rage Fan has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $498,790.00 worth of Rage Fan was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rage Fan has traded up 114.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Rage Fan coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0264 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.31 or 0.00046817 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00103292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.19 or 0.00136212 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,303.49 or 1.00130955 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.30 or 0.00829831 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002543 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rage Fan Profile

Rage Fan’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,853,579 coins. Rage Fan’s official Twitter account is @RageFanSocial

Rage Fan Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rage Fan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rage Fan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rage Fan using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

