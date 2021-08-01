XYO (XYO) Trading 16.1% Higher Over Last Week

XYO (CURRENCY:XYO) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One XYO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0062 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. XYO has a market capitalization of $79.47 million and $696,371.00 worth of XYO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, XYO has traded 16.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00056917 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002663 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00014638 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $331.45 or 0.00803526 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00005285 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.62 or 0.00040295 BTC.

XYO Coin Profile

XYO is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2018. XYO’s total supply is 13,960,974,963 coins and its circulating supply is 12,844,821,266 coins. XYO’s official Twitter account is @XYOracleNetwork . The official website for XYO is xyo.network . The Reddit community for XYO is /r/XYONetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for XYO is community.xyo.network

According to CryptoCompare, “The XYO Network solves the problem of location verification by creating a layered location verification service that is effective across device classes and smart contract protocols. XYO is an ERC20 utility token that powers XYO Network's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling XYO

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as XYO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire XYO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase XYO using one of the exchanges listed above.

