Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a decline of 38.9% from the June 30th total of 28,800 shares. Currently, 0.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 116,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

In other news, CFO Hock Ming Ting sold 8,400 shares of Trio-Tech International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $53,004.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $660,385.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 46.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRT. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Trio-Tech International in the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Trio-Tech International by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN TRT traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.86. 11,524 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,221. The firm has a market cap of $19.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.40 and a beta of 1.23. Trio-Tech International has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $7.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.88.

Trio-Tech International (NYSEAMERICAN:TRT) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.11 million for the quarter. Trio-Tech International had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 1.98%.

Trio-Tech International Company Profile

Trio-Tech International, together with its subsidiaries, provides manufacturing, testing, and distribution services to the semiconductor industry. The company's Testing Services segment offers stabilization bake, thermal shock, temperature cycling, mechanical shock, constant acceleration, gross and fine leak, electrical, static and dynamic burn-in, and vibration testing, as well as reliability lab and microprocessor equipment contract cleaning services.

