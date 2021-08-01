Short Interest in Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) Drops By 36.7%

Ethema Health Co. (OTCMKTS:GRST) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 102,800 shares, a drop of 36.7% from the June 30th total of 162,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,946,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GRST remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. 16,213,179 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,910,220. Ethema Health has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02.

Ethema Health Company Profile

Ethema Health Corp. engages in the development and operations of medical clinics. It operates through Rental Operations and In-Patient segments. The Rental Operations segment focuses in the leasing of rehabilitation facility to third parties. The In-Patient segment comprises of rehabilitation services to customers.

