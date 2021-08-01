Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 377,100 shares, a decrease of 40.4% from the June 30th total of 632,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 366,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.21. 338,739 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 350,855. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $192.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.77. Diageo has a 52 week low of $127.12 and a 52 week high of $200.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Mosaic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.35% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

