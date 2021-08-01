Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Receives $225.47 Average Price Target from Analysts

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $225.47.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays cut shares of Illinois Tool Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $240.00 to $220.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $227.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

In other Illinois Tool Works news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,216,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $248,043,000 after buying an additional 10,991 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,473,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $300,368,000 after buying an additional 174,763 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. 77.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITW stock traded down $1.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $226.67. 1,558,829 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 719,758. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Illinois Tool Works has a one year low of $182.54 and a one year high of $242.07. The firm has a market cap of $71.60 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $227.97.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 78.80%. The business’s revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.