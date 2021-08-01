Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.36.

A number of research firms have commented on CYTK. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $25.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th.

In related news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 5,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $149,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 11,965 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $345,429.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,964 shares of company stock valued at $1,494,868 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 158,499 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,137,000 after acquiring an additional 9,415 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 456,474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,034,000 after acquiring an additional 94,150 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 49,645 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,282,000. Finally, PFM Health Sciences LP lifted its stake in Cytokinetics by 58.2% during the 1st quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,536,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,736,000 after acquiring an additional 565,222 shares during the period.

NASDAQ CYTK traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.68. 787,618 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,000,515. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 12.05 and a current ratio of 12.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.69. Cytokinetics has a 12-month low of $14.71 and a 12-month high of $31.41.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $6.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.83 million. Cytokinetics had a negative net margin of 230.55% and a negative return on equity of 213.63%. As a group, analysts predict that Cytokinetics will post -2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

