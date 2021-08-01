Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88.
Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile
See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permianville Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.