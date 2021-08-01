Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Permianville Royalty Trust (NYSE:PVL) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 226,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 113,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Permianville Royalty Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $1.76. The stock had a trading volume of 65,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,218. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.84. Permianville Royalty Trust has a one year low of $0.46 and a one year high of $2.07. The firm has a market cap of $58.08 million, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.88.

Permianville Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permianville Royalty Trust operates as a statutory trust. It engages in the acquisition and holding of net profits from the sale of oil and natural gas production from certain properties in the states of Texas, Louisiana and New Mexico held by Enduro Resource Partners LLC, for the benefit of the trust unit holders.

