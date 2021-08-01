Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP) saw a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 32.1% from the June 30th total of 5,040,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,470,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days.

Several brokerages have recently commented on UGP. Citigroup raised Ultrapar Participações from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 76.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,109,686 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,959,593 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $2,572,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 2,928.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 672,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações in the first quarter worth $728,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UGP stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.42. The company had a trading volume of 931,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,663. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. Ultrapar Participações has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a PE ratio of 22.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.81.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 1.04%. Equities research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

About Ultrapar Participações

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

