Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Short Interest Down 26.4% in July

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,260,000 shares, a drop of 26.4% from the June 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of SRE traded down $1.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $130.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,133,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,160,983. The company has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Sempra Energy has a one year low of $112.33 and a one year high of $144.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $135.19.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 34.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.79%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 374.1% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 22,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,057,000. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,163,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,306,000 after purchasing an additional 54,612 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 57,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,570,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,291,000 after purchasing an additional 32,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SRE. Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays raised their price target on Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America lowered Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Mizuho lifted their target price on Sempra Energy from $148.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Sempra Energy from $141.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Sempra Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.43.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

