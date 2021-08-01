Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Updates Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $280 million-$310 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $304.83 million.Dolby Laboratories also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.570-$3.720 EPS.

DLB traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.10. 474,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,237. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $98.26. Dolby Laboratories has a 1-year low of $63.45 and a 1-year high of $104.74. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.56, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.97.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 23.11%. As a group, research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.26%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $2,927,142.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lewis Chew sold 30,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.67, for a total value of $2,988,843.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,832 shares of company stock worth $8,849,313 in the last ninety days. 37.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

