Crypton (CRP) Market Cap Reaches $369,572.52

Crypton (CURRENCY:CRP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Crypton has a market cap of $369,572.52 and approximately $3,213.00 worth of Crypton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypton coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0872 or 0.00000211 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Crypton has traded down 12.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Crypton alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002426 BTC.

PRiVCY (PRIV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,616.40 or 0.09040772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001846 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000301 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00046933 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.47 or 0.00056916 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002662 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Crypton Coin Profile

Crypton (CRYPTO:CRP) is a coin. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2017. Crypton’s total supply is 4,239,990 coins. Crypton’s official website is u.is . Crypton’s official Twitter account is @cranepay_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CranePay [CRP] is a cryptocurrency, which is a direct descendant of Bitcoin and based on the ideas of decentralized P2P networks from Satoshi Nakamoto. The main objective of CranePay [CRP] is to return the direct purpose of using cryptocurrency as a payment system in which the guarantor of transactions (third party) is the program code. “

Buying and Selling Crypton

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Crypton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Crypton using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “CRPUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Crypton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.