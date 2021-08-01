Short Interest in Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) Declines By 31.1%

Global Indemnity Group, LLC (NASDAQ:GBLI) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 10,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GBLI stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $25.71. 9,045 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,546. The stock has a market cap of $371.00 million, a P/E ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.43. Global Indemnity Group has a 52-week low of $17.01 and a 52-week high of $31.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $157.73 million for the quarter. Global Indemnity Group had a net margin of 4.44% and a return on equity of 0.05%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 18th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 459,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,630,000 after buying an additional 14,415 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Global Indemnity Group by 17.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,777 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the first quarter worth about $278,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Global Indemnity Group during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 49.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Global Indemnity Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group, LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty insurance, and individual policyholder coverages in the United States; and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Specialty; Specialty Property; Farm, Ranch, & Stable; and Reinsurance.

