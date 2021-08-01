Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Short Interest Update

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,920,000 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the June 30th total of 2,810,000 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,330,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

AGI remained flat at $$8.12 during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1,681,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,509,991. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.24. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of 162.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.05. Alamos Gold has a twelve month low of $7.02 and a twelve month high of $11.22.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.01). Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. On average, research analysts predict that Alamos Gold will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were paid a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.14%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,753 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 14,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Alamos Gold by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AGI. TD Securities dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. CIBC dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Alamos Gold from C$14.25 to C$13.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alamos Gold has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.93.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold, Inc engages in the exploration, development, mining and extraction of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Young-Davidson, Mulatos, Island Gold, Elchanate, Kirazli and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on February 21, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

