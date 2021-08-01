First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FNY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,700 shares, an increase of 39.1% from the June 30th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 43,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% during the first quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. G&S Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% during the first quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000.

FNY traded down $0.25 on Friday, hitting $73.52. The company had a trading volume of 52,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,281. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.52. First Trust Mid Cap Growth AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $49.90 and a 1-year high of $76.05.

