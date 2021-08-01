Brokerages Expect Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) Will Announce Earnings of $0.64 Per Share

Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) will post earnings per share of $0.64 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Yum China’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.69 and the lowest is $0.59. Yum China posted earnings per share of $0.66 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Yum China will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $2.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.85 to $2.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Yum China.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 10.41%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on YUMC shares. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Yum China in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on Yum China in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Yum China from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.45.

YUMC traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $62.19. 2,305,096 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,796,384. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.21. Yum China has a 12 month low of $49.81 and a 12 month high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 24th. Yum China’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

In related news, insider Johnson Huang sold 6,342 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $418,572.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,278 shares in the company, valued at $2,196,348. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Yum China by 47.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.5% during the first quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Yum China by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in Yum China by 1.6% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust Co grew its holdings in Yum China by 2.8% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 7,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

