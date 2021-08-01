Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec AG (OTCMKTS:CZMWY) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company.

CZMWY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Carl Zeiss Meditec from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th.

CZMWY stock traded up $5.83 during trading on Friday, reaching $223.83. The company had a trading volume of 463 shares, compared to its average volume of 648. Carl Zeiss Meditec has a 52 week low of $104.83 and a 52 week high of $223.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $194.52.

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG operates as a medical technology company in Germany, the United States, Japan, France, Spain, India, the United Kingdom, Turkey, North Africa, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Ophthalmic Devices and Microsurgery. The Ophthalmic Devices segment offers optical biometers, ophthalmic surgical microscopes, phacoemulsification/vitrectomy devices, intraocular lenses, and ophthalmic viscoelastic products for the diagnosis and treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the field of cataract and retinal surgery.

