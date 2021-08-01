NestEGG Coin Price Up 19.9% Over Last Week (EGG)

NestEGG Coin (CURRENCY:EGG) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on August 1st. NestEGG Coin has a market cap of $325,064.31 and $1,164.00 worth of NestEGG Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NestEGG Coin has traded 19.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NestEGG Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0077 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00017587 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000305 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00003528 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001582 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000121 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 26.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001112 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded down 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About NestEGG Coin

NestEGG Coin is a coin. NestEGG Coin’s total supply is 42,342,655 coins. NestEGG Coin’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NestEGG Coin is www.nesteggcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

NestEGG Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NestEGG Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NestEGG Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NestEGG Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

