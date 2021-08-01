SmartKey (SKEY) Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges

SmartKey (CURRENCY:SKEY) traded up 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. During the last seven days, SmartKey has traded 13.5% higher against the US dollar. One SmartKey coin can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000365 BTC on major exchanges. SmartKey has a market capitalization of $27.32 million and approximately $982,545.00 worth of SmartKey was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SmartKey Profile

SKEY is a coin. SmartKey’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 181,631,354 coins. The Reddit community for SmartKey is https://reddit.com/r/Smartkeyplatform . SmartKey’s official Twitter account is @SmartKeyDeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SmartKey is a decentralized oracle network built on the Ethereum network, founded by CEO Szymon Fiedorowicz. SmartKey aims to enable automated, secure connection of DeFi smart contracts with external services. The platform has created a connector for 2 blockchains: Ethereum and Waves. SmartKey can thus adapt any DeFi project by connecting it to the physical world. The process is possible thanks to the connector based on Smart Contracts. SmartKey enables integration at two levels of advancement: API and DeFi “

Buying and Selling SmartKey

