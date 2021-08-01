Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.490-$0.590 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.560. The company issued revenue guidance of $221 million-$231 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $224.74 million.

Shares of VCRA traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $41.96. 566,165 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,679. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 322.77 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.70. Vocera Communications has a twelve month low of $26.06 and a twelve month high of $55.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.47.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.28. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.62% and a negative net margin of 2.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that Vocera Communications will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Vocera Communications from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set an equal weight rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Vocera Communications in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research started coverage on Vocera Communications in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.91.

In other Vocera Communications news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 23,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.41, for a total transaction of $780,491.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Mary Bridget Duffy sold 748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total value of $30,795.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,207 shares of company stock valued at $3,078,106 in the last quarter. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc provides secure, integrated, and intelligent communication and workflow solutions that empowers mobile workers in healthcare, hospitality, retail, energy, education, and other mission-critical mobile work environments in the United States and internationally. The company's communication solution integrates with other clinical systems, including electronic health records, nurse call systems, and patient monitoring, as well as to provide critical data, alerts, alarms, and clinical context that enable workflow.

