Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Fortescue Metals Group Limited (OTCMKTS:FSUGY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a growth of 49.6% from the June 30th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of FSUGY stock traded down $2.56 on Friday, hitting $36.83. 60,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.10. Fortescue Metals Group has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $41.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.68.

Get Fortescue Metals Group alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Fortescue Metals Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Fortescue Metals Group Limited engages in the exploration, development, production, processing, and sale of iron ore in Australia, China, and internationally. It also explores for copper and gold deposits. The company owns and operates the Chichester Hub that includes the Cloudbreak and Christmas Creek mines located in the Chichester ranges; and the Solomon Hub comprising the Firetail and Kings Valley mines located in the Hamersley ranges of Pilbara, Western Australia.

Featured Article: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fortescue Metals Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortescue Metals Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.