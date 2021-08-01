Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Posted by on Aug 1st, 2021

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RBNC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 68,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

Featured Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Reliant Bancorp (RBNC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC)

Receive News & Ratings for Reliant Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliant Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.