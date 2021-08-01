Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts expect Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) to report earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Reliant Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.66 and the lowest is $0.64. Reliant Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.70 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reliant Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.35 to $2.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Reliant Bancorp.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Reliant Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.40.

RBNC traded down $0.38 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.80. 68,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,804. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $456.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.43%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 138.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,824 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Reliant Bancorp by 62.5% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,824 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. Navellier & Associates Inc bought a new position in Reliant Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Reliant Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. 36.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Reliant Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services for businesses and individuals. It operates in two segments, Retail Banking and Residential Mortgage Banking. The company offers checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; certificates of deposit; time deposits; and non-interest-bearing and interest-bearing demand deposits.

